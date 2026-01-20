Arsenal player ratings vs Inter: Gabriel Jesus shows why he deserves regular starting role - but Viktor Gyokeres responds as Gunners maintain perfect Champions League record

Seeking their longest-ever winning streak in Europe's premier competition, Arsenal made a fast start as Jesus nearly got on the end of Bukayo Saka's dangerous pass across the six-yard box. They did then take the lead in the 10th minute when Jesus reacted quickest to Jurrien Timber's scuffed shot as he guided the ball home with an instinctive finish.

The hosts responded well to falling behind, however, and eight minutes later it was 1-1 when Petar Sucic leathered in a well-struck shot from 18 yards. It could have been 2-1, too, when Marcus Thuram slashed a wild shot over the bar when he was well placed in the box.

The Gunners have become known as the Premier League's set-piece kings, and they enhanced that reputation on the continent when Leandro Trossard headed Saka's corner back into the mixer and Jesus - who only returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury less than six weeks ago - was on hand to head in from a yard out just after the half-hour mark. At the other end, Federico Dimarco was twice denied by David Raya to end a breathless first half in Milan.

Arsenal were not far away from having a two-goal cushion when Trossard volleyed just wide following great wing play from Saka. The England winger was then set free in the box, but he dawdled, and Alessandro Bastoni got back with a clattering challenge.

Arteta's side finally got a deserved third when Gyokeres fired in a much-needed goal six minutes from time following a stupendous pass from Gabriel Martinelli. The result means Arsenal, who have now secured seven wins from seven, will avoid having to play in the play-off round.

