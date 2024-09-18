Arsenal women player ratings vs Hacken: Alessia Russo goes missing & Katie McCabe error proves costly as wasteful Gunners leave themselves with work to do in Champions League qualifying

A shock 1-0 defeat against the Swedes has left Jonas Eidevall's side needing to come from behind in the second leg

Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Hacken in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier in Gothenburg on Wednesday night. The Gunners' wastefulness was punished, and they will need to overturn a one-goal deficit in the return leg next week if they want to reach the tournament proper.

It was a hugely frustrating night for Arsenal, who piled plenty of pressure on the hosts but with no end product. Rosa Kafaji smashed the bar in the first half but there was not much else in the way of big chances for Jonas Eidevall's side.

And Hacken executed their counter-attacking gameplan perfectly as they caught their visitors on the break with just 13 minutes left on the clock. Katie McCabe failed to cut out a sweeping forward pass and winger Tabby Tindell pounced to lift a cute finish over Manuela Zinsberger on what became a miserable night for the WSL giants, who have work to do in north London.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Bravida Arena...