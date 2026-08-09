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Arsenal set MASSIVE price tag for Martin Zubimendi as Chelsea and Real Madrid circle after Bruno Guimaraes deal
Arteta bolsters midfield with Guimaraes arrival
Mikel Arteta has continued his aggressive recruitment drive by securing a blockbuster £75m deal for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian’s arrival in north London marks the club's third major signing of the summer, following the acquisitions of winger Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
The 28-year-old midfielder is determined to leave a lasting legacy at the Emirates, stating: "It’s massive what I have done so far, but I want more. I want to win for Arsenal. I want to win more trophies in my career, and I think I’m in the right place, at my peak at 28 years old. I’m so excited to join."
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Gunners demand huge fee for Zubimendi amid 'precarious situation'
While the mood is celebratory regarding the arrival of Guimaraes, the transfer has cast a shadow over Zubimendi’s career in north London. A report from Mundo Deportivo suggest the Spanish midfielder is now in a "precarious situation" as his status as a guaranteed starter has vanished.
According to the report, Arsenal have informed suitors that it will take a fee of at least €90m (£77m) to pry Zubimendi away from the Emirates this summer. The midfielder, who arrived with significant fanfare in a £60m move from Real Sociedad last year, has seen his status within the squad shift dramatically following a dip in form during the final months of the previous campaign.
Despite a promising start to life in the Premier League, the Euro 2024 winner struggled for consistency during the title run-in and was notably left out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final against PSG.
Real Madrid and Chelsea enter the race
The report suggests that the uncertainty surrounding Zubimendi has alerted several European heavyweights, with Real Madrid weighing up a fresh approach. Los Blancos missed out on the Spain international a year ago and could view him as the ideal alternative after failing to lure Rodri from Manchester City.
But they aren't the only ones in the race. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly the driving force behind the Blues' interest, as he looks to reunite with a player he managed during his time at Real Sociedad's reserve team. The former Liverpool midfielder is said to be "pushing" the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to secure Zubimendi’s signature, viewing him as a vital component for his tactical setup in West London. The competition between the two European heavyweights could spark a bidding war that satisfies Arsenal’s high asking price.
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Carragher questions midfielder’s Emirates future
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been vocal about Zubimendi’s decline, suggesting that the arrival of Guimaraes marks the definitive end of the Spaniard's tenure as a regular starter. Speaking on the Football Ramble podcast, Carragher delivered a blunt assessment: "Do you think it’s the end for Zubimendi there? He was supposed to come in and be this controller. I don’t see him ever getting that place back now."
Carragher’s comments reflect a growing consensus that Arteta is shifting his midfield dynamic towards the physical presence and technical security offered by Guimaraes, leaving little room for Zubimendi to reclaim his former role as the team’s primary orchestrator.
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