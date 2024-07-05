Arsenal lose one Okonkwo but have another! Arthur’s teenage brother Brian signs first professional contract with Gunners after seeing older sibling sign for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham
Arsenal have lost one member of the Okonkwo family but still have another, with Arthur’s brother Brian signing his first professional contract.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Promising keeper signed for Dragons
- Brother remains at Emirates Stadium
- Hoping to tread a similar career path