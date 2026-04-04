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Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri fired warning over replacing suspended Mason Greenwood by Marseille boss
Daunting task
Greenwood has established himself as the undisputed talisman of the Marseille attack since his arrival from Manchester United in 2024. With 15 goals and four assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances, the Englishman is trailing only Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli in the scoring charts. However, Greenwood's suspension and injury have left Habib Beye with a tactical headache. The absence of the prolific winger represents a significant blow to Marseille's momentum, forcing the head coach to look toward his youthful bench for a temporary solution to maintain their European charge.
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Beye issues warning to Nwaneri
Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, Beye confirmed that Nwaneri is the primary candidate to step into the starting XI. While the Marseille boss is clearly an admirer of the Arsenal academy graduate, he was quick to remind the 19-year-old that the physical demands of French football are a significant step up from youth development. "He's a big talent who needs to adapt to the intensity of Ligue 1," Beye told reporters, "He looks like the ideal replacement for Mason but we have several quality players to choose from. He must understand he's come to a very, very high-level club."
Costly investment without guarantees
While Nwaneri represents the short-term future on the pitch, his contractual situation raises questions behind the scenes. The playmaker arrived on a straight loan from Arsenal in the winter, without an option to buy, meaning that Marseille has absolutely no control over his future after the current season. Beyond the contractual aspect, according to L'Équipe, the financial cost of the operation is significant. They have agreed to cover the entirety of Nwaneri's salary, which amounts to €300,000 gross per month.
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Pressure mounts amid Marseille slump
The timing of Greenwood’s absence could not be worse for Marseille, as the French giants have recently struggled for consistency. A poor run of form in Ligue 1 and a disappointing exit from European competition have left the fans frustrated, putting immense pressure on any player stepping into the starting 11. Nwaneri should have the opportunity to showcase his qualities if he plays in this match, amid allegations of inconsistent performances.