Arsenal keen on Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori as Bologna offer update on Euro 2024 star's future

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeArsenal keen on Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori as Bologna offer update on Euro 2024 star's futureArsenalRiccardo CalafioriTransfersBolognaJuventusSerie APremier LeagueArsenal are all set to compete with Juventus to secure the signature of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal want Italy's CalafioriJuventus linked with a move for defenderBologna could consider selling the 22-year-oldArticle continues below