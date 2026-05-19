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Arsenal's Kai Havertz deserved red card for 'dangerous' tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu, insists Burnley boss Michael Jackson
High stakes and red card controversy
According to ESPN, Burnley's interim manager was left frustrated after his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat on Monday. Arsenal moved one win away from their first league title since 2004 thanks to a first-half header from Havertz. However, the 69th-minute tackle by the German - who joined the Gunners from Chelsea - on Lesley Ugochukwu became the major talking point. Despite a VAR review, referee Paul Tierney was not sent to the monitor. The missed red card allowed the forward, who has scored two goals in 11 league appearances, to remain on the pitch.
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Jackson demands severe punishment
Jackson did not hold back when reviewing the incident, asserting that the officials made a critical error by not dismissing the player. "I don't like seeing people sent off, but I have watched it back and the way the game is refereed today, I think it's a red card, [for Havertz]," Jackson told reporters. "When you watch it frame-by-frame, you must be able to see that from a number of angles. It's dangerous, it's [a challenge that is] leaving the floor. It was a cynical foul to stop play in the first place, so I'm disappointed because, with 20 minutes to go, it could have changed the game - we are still in the game. We stayed in the game as long as we could."
Injury fears and set-piece struggles
The Burnley boss highlighted the potential physical harm caused by the challenge. "He [Havertz] could have injured him [Ugochukwu] as well. They're big decisions that sometimes we don't get, and we haven't got throughout the season," he added. Aside from the officiating, Jackson admitted his team struggled to defend the dead-ball situation that led to the decisive goal. "We know they're a threat from set pieces," he said. "Usually somebody doesn't track their man, but that's the fine detail that separates the top teams in the game." Arsenal currently sit top of the table on 82 points after 37 matches, five points ahead of Manchester City who have played 36 games.
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What happens next?
Arsenal have a historic week ahead. They will officially be crowned Premier League champions if they beat Crystal Palace on May 24. Following that domestic showdown, the club will travel to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, aiming to secure their first title in elite European competition.