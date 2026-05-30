Huge injury boost for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber declared fit for Champions League showdown with PSG

Arsenal travel to Budapest on the back of ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title. Rather than easing pressure, that success has increased the squad's determination to achieve more under Arteta. The Spaniard believes winning the league has given his players a platform to reach greater heights.

"The preparation has been really, really good, really focused, really positive," he added. "We are here because we have earned the right to be here in the manner that we have played and performed in the competition, and tomorrow on that field we're going to have to earn the right to win the trophy.

"It [double winning] would mean something new for all of us. We know how tough it is in a club like Arsenal to write a new history. That's the aim and that's why we are all so excited and we have such a desire to make it happen."