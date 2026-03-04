Arsenal Invincible claims NOBODY could do a better job than Mikel Arteta as boss is backed to stay even if they bottle Premier League title

The grass is not always greener, with former Arsenal striker Aliadiere - speaking via Gambling.com, the experts in UK Online Casinos - telling GOAL when asked if the Gunners have the right man at the helm: “A hundred per cent. For me, one million per cent. I just look at progress and I just look at the squad. Are we better than last year? Yes, we are. Are we a better squad than last year? Yes. Do you think Arteta, as the manager at the moment, is better than what he's achieved and done last year? Yes, he is.

“Because if at the beginning of the season you said to any Arsenal fan, by March you'll still be challenging for four trophies, for everything. Hang on a minute, it's perfect, right? We could have been out of two cups already, or three. We could be out of everything. And we're still challenging and at a top level as well. We're not challenging five, six, seven points off the top. No, we are top with five points clear, which could be two. Top of the Champions League, got a nice draw that we're capable of going through and going all the way. Good draw in the FA Cup and in the final of the Carabao Cup.

“For me, it's already a massive success and I know you want to win trophies and I do believe we will by the end of this season. For me, there's no doubt that Mikel is the right man and he will keep improving and keep getting that team and that squad better. I can't see anyone else coming in and doing a better job.”