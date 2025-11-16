Getty Images Sport
Arsenal handed worrying injury update on Gabriel as defender is released from Brazil squad and will miss friendly against Tunisia
Gabriel suffers injury setback
The Arsenal ace was substituted in the second half of Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at The Emirates earlier this week after picking up a muscle problem. Following the victory, manager Carlo Ancelotti offered an apology to the north London club.
When asked about Gabriel’s injury, the former Real Madrid boss said: "Bad? I don't know, he had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon."
Brazil issue Gabriel update
On Sunday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the 28-year-old would miss his country's match in Lille against Tunisia this week due to this muscle injury.
A statement reads, "Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes was re-evaluated this Sunday (November 16) and underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh. Therefore, the player will not be travelling with the team to the match against Tunisia in Lille. No other player will be called up to replace him."
Can Arsenal manage without Gabriel?
If Gabriel is set for a spell out of the team, he will be sorely missed by Arsenal as they try and win their first Premier League title since 2004. The Brazilian has improved a great deal in the last couple of seasons, forming a formidable partnership with fellow centre-back William Saliba. But the Gunners have proven to be rock solid at the back, even with Saliba being out injured earlier this season. The likes of Cristhian Mosquera have come in and looked very assured in defence, and they also have Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie as backups. But his absence is undoubtedly a blow.
Arsenal face Tottenham next
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and hold a four-point cushion over a rejuvenated Manchester City. The Gunners return to league action on November 23 for the latest edition of the North London Derby against Tottenham at The Emirates. Whether Gabriel will be fit for that remains to be seen.
