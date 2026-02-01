Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe stretchered off in neck brace and with oxygen as hugely concerning scenes overshadow Women's Champions Cup final victory over Corinthians

The incident happened in the dying moments of the match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Arsenal. Corinthians star Jhonson chased a long ball round the back of the Arsenal defence, and Borbe collided with her team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy as she dived on the ball.

Daphne van Domselaar replaced Borbe for the final seconds as Arsenal made a concussion substitution after using up all of their permitted substitutes.

Wubben-Moy spoke in support of her team-mate at the final whistle, while Van Domselaar went up to collect her winners' medal wearing the shirt of Borbe, in a touching tribute to a much-respected member of the Gunners squad. Borbe made multiple outstanding saves on the night and played a key role in victory, before she was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament following the conclusion of the final.