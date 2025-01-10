Jorginho(C) Getty Images
Raisa Simplicio

Arsenal midfielder heading for shock exit? Jorginho holds talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras ahead of contract expiry

JorginhoArsenalTransfersPremier LeaguePalmeirasPaulista A1

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly held talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras over a possible transfer.

  • Jorginho's contract expires in the summer
  • His agent has held talks with Palmeiras
  • Remains eager to play in the 2025 CWC
