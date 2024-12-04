GFX Gabriel Riccardo CalafioriGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Arsenal dealt HUGE double defensive injury blow ahead of Man Utd showdown as Gabriel Magalhaes & Riccardo Calafiori are ruled out

ArsenalGabrielArsenal vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedPremier LeagueR. Calafiori

Arsenal are without defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori for their clash with Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gabriel and Calafiori absent from Arsenal squad
  • Gunners confirmed that defenders are injured
  • Arteta's side face Man Utd at Emirates Stadium
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱