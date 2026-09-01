Arsenal agree deal for Ethan Nwaneri as midfielder nears Dortmund loan

Nwaneri has officially joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan after Arsenal signed off on the transfer early on Tuesday. According to the Evening Standard, the German side intensified their pursuit of Nwaneri after Giannis Konstantelias suffered a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Nwaneri flew to Germany to undergo a medical and complete the move, which does not include any obligation or option for Borussia Dortmund to make the deal permanent next summer. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille, but Arsenal decided another temporary departure was necessary as Nwaneri remains unlikely to secure regular first-team minutes under Mikel Arteta this campaign.