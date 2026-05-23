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Arsenal confirm second transfer exit of summer as Premier League champions release official statement
Estonian goalkeeper leaves London
Estonian international goalkeeper Hein will finalise a permanent transfer to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen in July following a lengthy developmental tenure in North London. The 24-year-old shot-stopper originally arrived at the Emirates Academy in 2018 but struggled to secure meaningful senior opportunities under successive managerial regimes. Having spent the previous campaign adjusting to life in Germany on a temporary loan agreement, his moving parameters have now been upgraded into a definitive contract.
Arsenal release official statement
The Gunners acknowledged the goalkeeper's long-term professionalism and commitment across his varied academy and senior assignments through a formal update published on their website.
Confirming the definitive agreement while regulatory processes move towards completion, the club's statement read: “We thank Karl for his contribution to the club during his time with us and wish him all the best for his next chapter with Werder Bremen.”
North London clear-out continues
Hein's departure marks a swift continuation of Arsenal's summer clearing policy, coming immediately after Kiwior completed his permanent move to Porto. The Portuguese giants officially triggered the purchase option included in the initial loan agreement to secure the Poland international on a long-term contract. The definitive deal for the 26-year-old defender guarantees Arsenal a fixed fee of €17 million (£14.5m), with a variable component that could eventually reach €5m (£4.3m) based on specific performance objectives.
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Arteta rebalances backup options
Mikel Arteta must now reassess his auxiliary goalkeeping depth ahead of an intensive pre-season schedule and a demanding domestic title defence. Offloading peripheral squad assets helps the manager streamline club finances before the transfer window opens, while Hein heads to the Bundesliga seeking regular first-team status after making just one senior Arsenal appearance.