Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool? Huge transfer decision for in-demand striker Benjamin Sesko as Man Utd & Newcastle also form part of Premier League hunt for RB Leipzig star
Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the hunt for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sesko's stock continues to rise
- Premier League teams vying for his signature
- Scouts were present during Leipzig's clash with Bayern