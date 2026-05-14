Bukayo Saka exclusive: 'When it's your time, it's your time' - Arsenal star determined to deliver trophy glory

Saka joined Arsenal's famed Hale End academy at the age of seven and has not looked back. Recalling his early introduction to football, and asked if he's been an Arsenal fan since day one, the Gunners forward says: "Always. As a kid, football was just joy. When you had the ball at your feet, nothing else mattered. That was my happiness."

It was in November 2018 that then-manager Unai Emery handed Saka his Arsenal bow - a Europa League tie in Ukraine in sub-zero temperatures, with Saka having started on the bench. "It was freezing cold! We were playing away and it was minus-something degrees," the 24-year-old remembers, with Saka having replaced Aaron Ramsey against Vorskla Poltava in a game that the Gunners would win 3-0.

"I was itching to get on, praying the manager would give me an opportunity. Obviously if the team was winning then he would feel more free to bring the young players on and that's what happened. I came on and I just felt so free, just enjoying it."

Fast forward a month and Saka was given the first of what would be over 200 Premier League appearances, and counting, in a 4-1 victory over Fulham. On that moment that he was give his bow in England's top flight, he says: "There was a mixture of nerves and excitement. Again, I was just itching to get on. I remember it was on New Year's Day. What a way to start the year. Make my Premier League debut, the league we've all been watching our whole lives. So it was more excitement."