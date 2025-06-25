Arsenal-bound?! Benjamin Sesko drops big hint on potential transfer with suggestive social media activity
Benjamin Sesko has teased Arsenal fans with some suggestive social media activity, amid speculation that he could move to north London from RB Leipzig this summer. The 22-year-old Slovenian forward started following the Gunners on Instagram on Wednesday as he dropped a major hint about a possible move to the Premier League giants in the near future.
- Sesko dropped a hint on Arsenal move
- Started following Gunners on social media platform
- Arsenal keen on signing a striker in the summer