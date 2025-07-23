FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-FULHAMAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Gabriel Magalhaes & Jurrien Timber after defensive pair sit out Gunners' pre-season win over AC Milan

Gabriel
J. Timber
M. Arteta
AC Milan vs Arsenal
AC Milan
Arsenal
Club Friendlies

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber after the defensive pair missed the Gunners' pre-season win over AC Milan. Bukayo Saka's second-half goal sealed the victory in the friendly fixture as the North London side continue to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

  • Arsenal beat Milan 1-0
  • Injuries continue to plague the Gunners
  • Magalhaes and Timber were forced to sit out
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Next matches