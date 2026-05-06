Arsenal's dominant defence has carried them to the Champions League final - now the real test awaits in Budapest: Winners and losers as Gunners get the job done while Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid bow out with barely a whimper

It was also lovely to see Arteta's faith in Myles Lewis-Skelly rewarded, with the teenager producing a staggeringly composed display in what was just his second appearance in midfield for Arsenal. And who could begrudge the much-maligned Viktor Gyokeres all the praise he received for an exhibition of old-school centre-forward play? The Swede may have put Arsenal's qualification for the final at risk with a characteristically wayward finish at a time when Atleti were putting their hosts under a modicum of pressure - but he led the line wonderfully well all evening.

Ultimately, though, Arsenal's semi-final success was nearly all down to their defence, which restricted Atleti to one clear sight of goal in the second leg, when Giuliano Simeone failed to take advantage of a rare error from William Saliba.

Of course, such sloppiness won't go unpunished in the final in Budapest, where Arsenal will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich after benefiting from an unusually soft set of opponents in the knockout stage of the supposedly toughest tournament in world football. However, that will be the least of Arsenal's concerns right now.

GOAL runs through all of the big winners and losers after an unexciting but emotional night at the Emirates....