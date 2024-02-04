Arsenal stay alive - but this is now Man City's Premier League title to lose: Winners and losers as the Gunners take down Liverpool on a dark day for defending

There were errors aplenty at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta's side secured a much-needed three points against the league leaders

Jurgen Klopp's final visit to the Emirates Stadium as Liverpool boss was not a happy one, with Arsenal securing a deserved 3-1 victory on Sunday in a game where both defences endured nightmarish moments.

The Reds headed into proceedings with all the momentum of a runaway freight train, but simply never got going, and it was little surprise when Bukayo Saka opened the scoring early in the first half, snatching up the rebound following a poor miss from Kai Havertz. In fact, the only time Liverpool could score was when Gabriel gifted them a comedy own goal on the stroke of half time.

The Reds soon returned the favour, though, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson's ridiculous mix-up allowing Gabriel Martinelli to put the hosts back in front. And any hopes of an unlikely Liverpool comeback were definitely ended when Ibrahima Konate was sent off and Leandro Trossard scored a late third.

Defeat for Arsenal would have left them eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race, but instead they have closed that gap so that it is down to just two. But when it all comes to an end, will these two teams be seen as mere pretenders to the throne?...

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Emirates Stadium...