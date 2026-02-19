AFP
Arsenal star Alessia Russo relishing 'unreal' prospect of facing Chelsea in UWCL quarter-finals
Russo fires Gunners into final eight
Arsenal secured their progression to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the evening, netting twice to book the Gunners' place in the next round.
The north London side dominated proceedings at Meadow Park, with Russo opening the scoring before Mariona Caldentey restored the lead from the penalty spot. Russo then added her second of the night to stifle any hopes of a Belgian comeback, setting up a quarter-final tie against their capital city rivals.
"So exciting and a team we are so familiar with," Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw. "When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter-finals, will be amazing."
- Getty Images Sport
An all-English heavyweight collision
The quarter-final draw has produced a mouth-watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women's Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high-stakes London derby on the continental stage. For Russo and her teammates, the fixture represents a benchmark for the growth of the English game.
Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea will provide a stern test for the Gunners, with both sides desperate to secure a place in the semi-finals. The history between these two clubs adds an extra layer of narrative to the encounter, as they trade their usual league battles for a fight to become the queens of Europe.
"Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi-final. It's unreal," Russo added.
Confidence surging through the Arsenal camp
"We are playing well, we are playing good football and that breeds confidence in everyone," Russo explained while reflecting on the team's current trajectory. The forward noted that the atmosphere at both Meadow Park and the London Colney training ground has shifted as the squad finds its rhythm at the perfect time.
"We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive," she continued.
The Belgian side's manager, Arno Van den Abbeel, was quick to acknowledge the gap in quality following the full-time whistle. "In the first half we picked our moments, we had some good opportunities. In the second half they went all in and we had some good chances but unfortunately you see the quality of Arsenal," he admitted.
"The slightest mistake you make or the moment you have to make changes to your structure and they really performed well. They deserve to go through obviously and we are just very proud of the journey we have taken so far."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus returns to domestic duties before European nights
Arsenal will now turn their attention back to domestic competition, where they face Bristol City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The coaching staff will be keen to manage the fitness of key players like Russo and Caldentey to ensure the squad is at full strength for the pivotal weeks ahead. Meanwhile, the first leg of Arsenal's Women's Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week.
Advertisement