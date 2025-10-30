Getty Images Sport
Arsenal ace Martin Zubimendi embroiled in bitter row between two former clubs as court proceedings begin
- Getty Images Sport
Zubimendi shining for Arsenal
Zubimendi has been a first team regular under head coach Mikel Arteta, starting eight of the opening nine league games of the season. It could have been so different for Zubimendi and Arsenal after the player came close to moving to Liverpool last summer before opting to remain at Real Sociedad.
The 26-year-old has been key as the Gunners head into Saturday's trip to Burnley with a four-point lead over second-placed Bournemouth, and seven points clear of defending Premier League champions Liverpool. Arsenal also boast the best defensive record in the division having conceded just three league goals this season, with Zubimendi anchoring the midfield with aplomb.
And having completed his £51 million ($67m) move to the capital over the summer, Antiguoko claim that Real Sociedad now owe them £870,000 owing to an agreement between the two teams.
'The relationship with Real Sociedad is very bad'
Antiguoko have gone to court over the unpaid fee, with technical director, Roberto Montiel, stating: "Currently, the relationship with Real Sociedad is very bad on their part. We had an agreement with Real Sociedad until 2020. Since then, we have an agreement with Athletic Bilbao.
"When Zubi signed for Real Sociedad, it was agreed that, in the event of a transfer, we would receive 5 per cent up to one million euros in return. With this behaviour, we decided not to renew the agreement with them because we felt mistreated by them."
Zubimendi spent five years with Antiguoko between 2006 and 2011 before moving to Real Sociedad. The midfielder did return to Antiguoko for a two-year loan spell following his permanent switch to La Real.
- Getty Images Sport
'They want us to be more and more inferior'
Montiel further laid into Real Sociedad, adding: "They are obsessed with crushing us at all levels. They want us to be more and more inferior. The Provincial Council of Guipúzcoa has put in place a law that is subject to Real Sociedad of ‘territoriality’.
"This means that a boy or girl from a town bordering 5 kilometers from San Sebastián up to under-14 category cannot sign for Antiguoko. In other words, any boy or girl within the entire periphery of San Sebastián and its surroundings cannot sign with us, even though the kids’ parents wanted them to join us.
"This would be translated as explaining that a child from a neighbourhood on the outskirts of London cannot sign for any club in London up to under-14 category. Madness! Real Sociedad collected the transfer fee from the sale of Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal and has not paid us the five per cent that corresponds to us according to the agreement.
"Real Sociedad has not said anything, and we have made the request in court. And we will have an administrative dispute to reach an agreement. They will maintain their position of not paying us. That money is very important to us because we invest it in our academy.
"Another example of the poor relationship with Real Sociedad is last season. We were holding an official event to reward Martín for all the sporting achievements he has achieved, and Real Sociedad did not give him authorisation to collect the award. As a result of that decision, we had to cancel the event.
"We have already agreed with Martín that we will hold the event at the end of this season. Furthermore, I don’t think a former Antiguoko player, Mikel Arteta, will pose any problem."
Arsenal in flying form
Arsenal booked their spot in the fifth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night as they beat Brighton 2-0 at the Emirates, a result that extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches, and winning streak to eight games.
The Gunners should feel confident at extending that run when they take on relegation threatened Burnley this weekend, before meetings with Slavia Prague and Sunderland between now and the international break.
Advertisement