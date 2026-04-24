Arsenal 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Arsenal’s marketing machine is already in full swing ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with early details of next season’s kits beginning to emerge. GOAL breaks down everything revealed so far - from leaked designs and colourways to expected prices and release dates - bringing you the complete picture of what the Gunners could be wearing next season.

It’s your chance to see what the likes of Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze will be wearing at the Emirates and on the road from August onwards.

Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.