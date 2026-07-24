The launch is accompanied by a series of miniature films featuring Declan Rice, Chloe Kelly, Riccardo Calafiori, Ian Wright, Little Simz and Arsenal supporters, all reflecting on the stories behind football shirts and what they represent.

Calafiori said: "We’re all looking forward to playing in this kit, we know the impact that the Bruised Banana has had on our supporters, you only have to see how many still wear it today to understand how much it means to the club. We’re proud to wear something with such history attached to it and use that as inspiration as we continue to push ourselves forward."







