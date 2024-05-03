Arsenal 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kit, including leaks, designs, where to buy and more.

Arsenal will be hoping to shine again in Adidas when the 2024-25 season comes around, with the Gunners expected to sport a series of fresh looks at the Emirates and further afield.

It is their sixth season with Adidas and the German sportswear manufacturer has produced a nice variety of takes on the legendary North London red and whites.

So, what will Arsenal be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.