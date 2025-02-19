'You know who it is' - Arne Slot reveals the one Liverpool player 'who feels quite down' after failing to shine as Reds drop points against Aston Villa
Liverpool boss Arne Slot hinted at Darwin Nunez being the saddest player in the dressing room after draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday.
- Slot hinted at Nunez being disappointed in dressing room
- Missed an easy chance in the second half
- Villa held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw