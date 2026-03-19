Arne Slot delivers Mohamed Salah injury update after Liverpool star requested substitution in Galatasaray thrashing

Slot spoke about Salah after the win and told reporters: "He was asking for a substitution, not because he felt he'd scored enough, but he felt something. So let's see where he is for the weekend and afterwards.”

The Liverpool boss also praised Salah for his goal, adding: "It says a lot about him that after missing a penalty just before half-time [to score that goal]. That can sometimes be hard for an individual or for a team, so compliment to the team for how we came out in the second half because we've had a lot of setbacks this season, we've had a lot of first or second halves where we've created chance after chance after chance without doing justice to how we've performed, so not scoring.

"Then, Mo and the team came out in the second half the way they did. He assisted first to Hugo, a great assist, and then scored a trademark goal, which he scored many of in this stadium and for this club, coming inside and finding the top corner. That tells you about the mental strength of him, but definitely also of the team because adversity is something we can talk about when it comes to this season."