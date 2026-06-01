‘Change is part of football’ - Arne Slot reacts to shock Liverpool sack decision in emotional open letter to Reds supporters

Slot leaves Merseyside after two seasons that will be remembered for the highest of highs and the most difficult of personal tragedies. The architect of Liverpool's 20th league title saw his tenure concluded by the club hierarchy following a campaign that lacked the consistency of his debut year, yet he departs with his head held high and a legacy firmly established.

In an emotional open letter addressed to the fans via the Liverpool ECHO, Slot reflected on the immense weight of the role. "You walk out under that famous sign in the Anfield tunnel, and you feel a mix of emotions," he wrote. "Responsibility, of course. To this club’s great history. Expectation, naturally. To honour the legacy that, for 134 years, has made Liverpool FC one of the biggest clubs in world football. And determination. To compete. To win. To bring success to an Anfield crowd so renowned across the globe."

"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead. The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure. At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud. When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it."