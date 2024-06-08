Arne Slot's first Liverpool signing? Reds linked with £8m bid for Chilean wonderkid this summer

GettyAditya GokhaleArne Slot's first Liverpool signing? Reds linked with £8m bid for Chilean wonderkid this summerLiverpoolPremier LeagueFC MidtjyllandSuperleagueTransfersLiverpool are reportedly targeting Chilean wonderkid Dario Osorio from Midtjylland as Arne Slot seeks to bolster his squad..Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool planning first signing for summerTargeting Chilean youngster Dario OsorioCould cost the club around $10m (£7.8m)Article continues below