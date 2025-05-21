Arne Slot sent Federico Chiesa advice by Massimiliano Allegri as former Juventus boss tells Liverpool manager how to get the best out of Italy star after disappointing debut season
Massimiliano Allegri's prediction came true after Arne Slot started Federico Chiesa in a central role during Liverpool's 3-2 loss against Brighton.
- Chiesa started his first Premier League game for Liverpool
- Allegri prediction for Chiesa comes true
- Italian winger looked sharp against Brighton after a dismal debut season