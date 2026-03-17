AFP
Arne Slot facing 'really difficult' task to win back Liverpool fans as Jamie Carragher highlights 'big shift' at Anfield
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Discontent boils over at Anfield
The atmosphere at Liverpool reached a new low on Sunday as a late equaliser from Tottenham forced a 1-1 draw, leaving the hosts in fifth place. The result leaves the defending champions 21 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal and two behind fourth-place Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification. More concerning than the league table, however, was the reaction from the stands; significant numbers of fans were seen heading for the exits before the final whistle, while those who remained greeted the conclusion of the match with a chorus of boos directed at both the players and the manager.
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Carragher warns of a proper disconnect
Carragher expressed deep concern on Sky Sports about the strained relationship between the dugout and the crowd. He proposed that, while online discussions frequently deviate from the actual stadium experience, the booing heard on Sunday represented a watershed moment.
"It's worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season," Carragher noted. "The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there's a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans. It's not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager. The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase. I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back."
Players plead for unity amid slump
The team is under pressure, but Dominik Szoboszlai has been among those to publicly plead for patience. His free kick had set Liverpool on their way to three points against Spurs before Richarlison's late equaliser, and the Hungarian midfielder urged fans to stick with the team after the game. Despite the club's recent successes, the lack of consistency and the perceived loss of the fear factor at Anfield have left supporters disillusioned with the current tactical direction.
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A high-stakes European rescue mission
Liverpool must put their domestic issues behind them for a potentially season-defining Champions League match against Galatasaray on Wednesday. Slot's team must perform flawlessly to overcome a one-goal first-leg deficit and advance to the quarter-finals. Failure to progress in Europe would increase manager scrutiny and further alienate a frustrated fanbase.
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