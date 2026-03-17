Arne Slot facing 'really difficult' task to win back Liverpool fans as Jamie Carragher highlights 'big shift' at Anfield

Carragher expressed deep concern on Sky Sports about the strained relationship between the dugout and the crowd. He proposed that, while online discussions frequently deviate from the actual stadium experience, the booing heard on Sunday represented a watershed moment.

"It's worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season," Carragher noted. "The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there's a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans. It's not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager. The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase. I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back."