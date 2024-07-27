The Arne Slot era shows promise! Winners & Losers as Jurgen Klopp's successor oversees controlled preseason win over Real Betis

The Dutch manager oversaw a controlled, if rather drab, performance in his first game as head coach

The Arne Slot era has begun. And so far, there are brief signs of encouragement. The Dutchman's new-look Liverpool side were admittedly sloppy in their first match under their head coach, but showed enough about them to suggest that the post-Jurgen Klopp world might just be alright - beating Real Betis 1-0 in a sluggish contest in Pittsburgh.

With a number of big names given time off following summer tournament madness, Slot supplemented a number of star names - Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai - with agreeable backups. Pieced all together, and there were real signs of encouragement, if an understanding that there's a long way to go.

The contest simmered for most of the first half, a new-look and much-changed Liverpool struggling to find a rhythm under Slot. Szoboszlai provided the majority of the threat for his side, thriving in the space afforded to him on the right side of the pitch.

He scored the opener for Liverpool, sprinting behind the backline and taking a Salah pass in stride before finding the bottom corner with a clever finish. Chances were few and far between otherwise. Bradley offered ideas on the right wing, but without a recognised striker in the team, Liverpool failed to capitalise on them.

After an hour, Slot introduced waves of academy products, giving his bigger names a rest ahead of a past approaching season. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the new manager might have something to play with here.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Acrisure Stadium...