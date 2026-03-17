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Arne Slot gives hopeful Alexander Isak fitness update but stresses striker still not ready for Liverpool return
Isak nears return after leg surgery
Isak is finally closing in on a return to the Liverpool first team, but Slot has confirmed that the club’s record signing is facing at least another week on the sidelines. The 25-year-old forward has been a massive miss for the Reds since suffering a serious injury during the 2-1 victory over Tottenham in December.
The Swede was left with a fractured left fibula and a damaged ankle following a heavy challenge from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven. After undergoing surgery and missing 20 matches, Isak was spotted back on the grass at the AXA Training Centre this week, sparking hope that his comeback was imminent. However, Slot was quick to temper expectations ahead of the Champions League clash with Galatasaray.
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Slot provides timeline for comeback
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Liverpool manager explained that while seeing Isak back on the pitch is a major milestone, he is not yet ready for competitive minutes. Slot confirmed that the striker will not play any part in the European second leg or the upcoming Premier League trip to the South Coast.
“Alex is not available for tomorrow,” Slot confirmed. “But the fact that you see him on the pitch tells you he gets closer and closer to joining us again.” When asked for a specific date, the Dutchman added: “Not really. He will not be available for Saturday (away at Brighton) as well. As long as you don’t train with the team yet you are not ready to play.”
The jump to Premier League intensity
Slot was keen to highlight the physical demands of returning to elite-level football after such a long absence. Having spent months working individually with the medical staff, Isak now needs to bridge the gap between solo drills and full-contact training before he can be considered for a matchday squad.
“As we all know, if you’ve done, for months, only individual sessions it’s also quite a step up to train with the team,” Slot noted. “When you train with the team it’s quite a step up to play at Premier League or Champions League intensity.”
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What's next for Liverpool?
Liverpool, who sit fifth in the Premier League table as a testing title defence draws to a close, will be back in European action on Wednesday when taking in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 showdown with Turkish giants Galatasaray. Slot’s side trail that contest 1-0 on aggregate and have work to do in order to reach the quarter-final stage.
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