Arne Slot gives hopeful Alexander Isak fitness update but stresses striker still not ready for Liverpool return

Isak is finally closing in on a return to the Liverpool first team, but Slot has confirmed that the club’s record signing is facing at least another week on the sidelines. The 25-year-old forward has been a massive miss for the Reds since suffering a serious injury during the 2-1 victory over Tottenham in December.

The Swede was left with a fractured left fibula and a damaged ankle following a heavy challenge from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven. After undergoing surgery and missing 20 matches, Isak was spotted back on the grass at the AXA Training Centre this week, sparking hope that his comeback was imminent. However, Slot was quick to temper expectations ahead of the Champions League clash with Galatasaray.