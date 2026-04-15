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Arjen Robben defended over clash with TV personality during youth game as Groningen say U14s coach did nothing wrong
Touchline clash sparks controversy
FC Groningen have issued a strong statement following a touchline dispute between their youth coach Robben and TV personality Genee. Video footage circulated on Monday showing an interaction between the former Bayern Munich star, who manages the Under-14 side, and a referee. Genee, whose son was playing for the opposition team, subsequently intervened in the private discussion before receiving a push from the coach. Following the altercation, the presenter publicly criticised the legendary winger's temperament, prompting the Eredivisie club to officially address the situation and set the record straight regarding their employee's conduct.
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Groningen deny referee abuse allegations
The club have firmly backed their manager, explicitly dismissing the claims made against him in the media. "FC Groningen feel the need to respond to the allegations made against our colleague Arjen Robben by Wilfred Genee," the club wrote on their social media channels. "The club deny that Arjen treated the referee improperly during or around the match, which has since been confirmed by the referee himself. What we see and know is that Arjen is fanatical and enthusiastic as a trainer/coach."
They clarified that the issue actually stemmed from unwanted parental interference rather than any aggressive behaviour from their staff member.
Uninvited parental interference condemned
The presenter had previously used the Vandaag Inside programme on Monday evening to claim that the coach had "scolded the referee stiff" and "continued at the referee until he disallowed a goal of ours," calling it a "very clumsy" example.
However, Groningen countered this narrative completely. "During half-time he is in conversation with the referee, in which Wilfred Genee - who is present there as a parent - starts to interfere uninvited in this conversation, after he had previously also walked onto the pitch unasked during the warm-up," they stated, noting that parental interference remains an undesirable recurring problem.
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Focus shifts to future academy matches
With the club officially declaring the matter fully closed because their coach did "nothing improper", attention now smoothly turns back to football. The legendary winger will completely ignore the media circus and focus purely on his development role, preparing his young Under-14 squad for their upcoming youth academy fixtures without any further off-pitch distractions.