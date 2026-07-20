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Argentina's Lisandro Martinez limps out of World Cup final in major injury blow for Man Utd
Argentina star suffers final heartbreak
The sight of Martinez clutching his leg is becoming an all-too-familiar concern for United supporters and coaching staff alike. During the high-pressure environment of a World Cup final in East Rutherford, the tenacious defender was forced to admit defeat to a physical complaint, eventually clutching his right thigh before being substituted just before the half-time interval.
The sequence of events leading to the injury began when Martinez was cautioned for a tactical foul on Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal as the European side looked to break at pace. While the initial contact did not seem season-threatening, the 28-year-old clearly felt significant discomfort in the minutes that followed.
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United sweating on defender's fitness
The news will be greeted with absolute dread by the United coaching staff as they prepare for the upcoming season. Martinez has established himself as a leader of the Red Devils' backline, and any period of prolonged absence would leave a massive void in the heart of their defence.
The timing could hardly be worse for the Premier League giants, who are looking to build momentum and challenge for silverware on multiple fronts. Martinez's tenure at Old Trafford has already been punctuated by several frustrating spells on the sidelines.
A tactical blow for the Albiceleste
The World Cup final itself was billed as a battle for global supremacy between the European champions and the South American kings. However, the first half was largely defined by the physical toll the game took on its participants. Spain’s high-intensity pressing forced Argentina into several desperate challenges, one of which may have contributed to Martinez's early exit. Spain ultimately prevailed 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres grabbing the winning goal.
Because it was a final, Martinez did remain with the squad to collect his runners-up medal, and he was later seen leaving the stadium without the aid of crutches or a protective boot, which may offer a small glimmer of hope for the Premier League giants.
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Uncertainty surrounds recovery timeline
The focus will shift entirely to the scans that Martinez must undergo. Modern sports medicine allows for rapid diagnosis, but the initial visual evidence suggests this is not a minor knock. If the injury involves a muscular tear or ligament damage, Martinez could be facing months rather than weeks in recovery. The United medical department must now coordinate with the Argentine federation to assess the damage to his right thigh.
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