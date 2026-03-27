Argentina: Panichelli has torn his cruciate ligament – World Cup hopes dashed; what does this mean for the transfer market and for Milan?

This is a massive blow for Strasbourg, who are fighting for a European place and still in contention for the Conference League title, as well as for the Argentina national team. The latter has lost a key player for its attack ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Joaquin Panichelli, a centre-forward born in 2002, was seriously injured during the final training session ahead of the friendly between Argentina and Mauritania and will be sidelined for an extended period.
All the updates in real time! Join the CALCIOMERCATO.COM WhatsApp channel: click here