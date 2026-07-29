Three Argentina players and coach under FIFA 'assault' investigation into controversial Falklands banner and final brawl vs Spain

The fallout from Argentina's dramatic World Cup final defeat to Spain has escalated, with FIFA’s disciplinary arm confirming a wide-ranging investigation into the conduct of the Albiceleste. The governing body has opened proceedings against Leandro Paredes for three counts of assault, while defender Nahuel Molina faces two counts of the same offence. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala has also been cited for one count of assault, marking a significant crackdown on the runners-up' behavior during the tournament's showpiece event.

Spain ultimately clinched the World Cup title through a dramatic extra-time winner from Ferran Torres, though the match was soon marred by chaotic scenes at the final whistle. In a statement issued on Wednesday, FIFA confirmed that Molina is under investigation for one count of unsporting behavior - a charge also facing team-mate Thiago Almada and Spain’s Gavi. These disciplinary actions stem from a heated post-match brawl in which Molina appeared to strike Rodri, while Paredes was spotted grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground.