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Four-goal fiesta! How Argentina demolished Bolivia to kick off homecoming tour
Albiceleste cruise to four-goal victory in Cordoba homecoming
Argentina opened their post-World Cup home series with a commanding 4-0 international friendly victory against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Lionel Scaloni fielded a balanced starting lineup featuring established world champions alongside emerging young talents.
Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring after 15 minutes, converting Alexis Mac Allister's precise pass to break the deadlock.
Nico Paz doubled the advantage shortly before half-time, delicate chipping Guillermo Viscarra following Exequiel Palacios' assist.
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Romero header and late Lopez finish complete dominant display
Scaloni's side maintained control after the break, extending their lead eight minutes into the second half. Paz turned provider, delivering an accurate corner for defender Cristian Romero to head home at the far post.
Argentina controlled tempo through possession before Leonel Flores created a late fourth opportunity.
Palmeiras forward Jose Lopez pounced on a rebound to net his maiden senior international goal.
Scaloni utilizes squad depth across experimental window
The match provided Scaloni with valuable opportunities to rotate his squad, handing playing time to young talents including Agustin Giay and Gianlucca Prestianni. The manager praised the collective hunger of veteran leaders who maintained high intensity throughout.
Bolivia struggled to test Emiliano Martinez in the Argentine goal, remaining pinned in their own half.
Argentina's fluid passing combinations produced constant attacking openings.
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Argentina prepare for upcoming friendlies against African opposition
Argentina complete their stay in Cordoba as they prepare for the second fixture of their three-match series against Burkina Faso. Scaloni's men then wrap up the international window against Benin.
Bolivia regroup following the defeat to prepare for their next competitive fixtures.
Argentina aim to sustain their winning form throughout the series.
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