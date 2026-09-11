'I covered him with a blanket during bombing!' – Arda Turan reveals wild secret behind Shakhtar's brave Champions League point

Shakhtar Donetsk kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a courageous 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion. Venezuelan midfielder Gleiker Mendoza put the Ukrainian side ahead in first-half stoppage time before Sergino Dest levelled for the hosts shortly after the break.

Shakhtar withstood intense late pressure from the Dutch champions to secure a vital point on the road.

Head coach Arda Turan praised his squad's tactical discipline and bravery against one of Europe's most aggressive pressing teams.