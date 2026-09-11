PS Images
'What do you mean resign?!' – Archie Brown left in total disbelief as post-match interview takes wild turn
Brown shines as Fenerbahce hold Roma
English full-back Archie Brown delivered a Player of the Match performance as Fenerbahce marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Roma. Bryan Cristante opened the scoring for the visitors with a low 20-yard effort in the first half.
Shortly after the restart, 24-year-old Brown dinked the ball over Mile Svilar following a clever pass from Mason Greenwood to level the scoreline.
Despite second-half pressure and the introduction of Romelu Lukaku from the bench, neither side could find a late winner.
- ZUMA Press Wire
English defender left stunned by manager exit
While players celebrated the result in the dressing room, veteran head coach Ismail Kartal walked into his press conference and unexpectedly announced his resignation. The news reached Brown live in the mixed zone as journalists broke the story during his post-match interview.
Camera crews captured total confusion on the former Derby County academy player's face as he turned to his team interpreter.
"What do you mean resign? What? As coach? I had no idea about this!" Brown exclaimed in disbelief.
Presidential twist adds to Istanbul drama
The post-match chaos took another dramatic turn shortly after Kartal's announcement. Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim stepped in immediately, publicly refusing to accept the manager's resignation statement in an effort to convince him to stay.
Focusing strictly on his on-pitch display to UEFA, Brown praised the squad's second-half resurgence against high-calibre opposition.
"I'm very happy, it was an important goal and we deserved it," Brown stated. "We had a lot of chances and probably should have won. Once it clicked, we controlled large parts of the second half."
- Getty Images
Fenerbahce turn focus toward Aston Villa
With the administrative uncertainty ongoing, Fenerbahce must regroup ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. The Turkish side continue their European campaign on 14 October with a trip to face Premier League side Aston Villa.
Brown remains confident that their second-half display against Roma gives the team a solid foundation to build upon in the competition.
"It was a difficult game against a good team with a lot of quality players," Brown added. "It's something to build on, for sure. We move on to the next to try to get three points."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting