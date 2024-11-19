Antony at wing-back! Ruben Amorim trials Man Utd's £82m flop in new role for first training session with Marcus Rashford also given fresh instructions Antony Manchester United M. Rashford Premier League R. Amorim

Ruben Amorim wants to breathe a fresh lease of life into Antony by using him as a wing-back, while Marcus Rashford is expected to play as a striker.