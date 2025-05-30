Erik ten Hag Antony GarnachoGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Antony and Erik ten Hag reunited?! New Bayer Leverkusen boss plots swoop for Man Utd misfit after impressive Real Betis loan spell as Alejandro Garnacho is also targeted

E. ten HagAntonyA. GarnachoManchester UnitedBayer LeverkusenReal BetisPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Bayer Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United misfit Antony after his impressive Real Betis spell.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ten Hag wants Antony at Leverkusen
  • Leverkusen also targeting Alejandro Garnacho
  • Both players want to leave Man Utd
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱