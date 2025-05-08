Antony 'owns' David de Gea again! Real Betis star curls home beautiful free-kick against ex-Man Utd team-mate before setting up decisive goal against Fiorentina as Spanish side set up Conference League final clash with Chelsea
Antony showed up former Manchester United team-mate David de Gea with a stunning set-piece that helped Real Betis reach the Conference League final.
- Antony scored free-kick in Conference League win
- De Gea couldn't keep former team-mate's strike out
- Betis will face Chelsea in final