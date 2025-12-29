'He is starting to understand' - Antonio Conte reveals why Rasmus Hojlund is thriving at Napoli after leaving Man Utd

Hojlund was the standout performer as Napoli claimed a 2-0 Serie A victory away at Cremonese, with the forward scoring both goals in a confident and controlled display. The result came just days after Napoli lifted the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, ensuring momentum was maintained domestically after a setback against Udinese had briefly knocked them off the summit.

Hojlund’s brace underlined how quickly he has settled in Italy since leaving Manchester United on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old looked sharp throughout, leading the line with authority, stretching the Cremonese defence and coming close to completing a hat-trick as Napoli dictated proceedings for long spells.

Despite the convincing scoreline, the match was shaped by Napoli’s need to adapt. Injuries and absences forced tactical reshuffles, yet the system continued to create chances for Hojlund, whose movement and physical presence proved decisive. His growing influence has become a central talking point as Napoli look to consolidate their position near the top of the table.