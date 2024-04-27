Antonio-Conte(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

Antonio Conte is back! Fiery ex-Juventus, Chelsea & Tottenham boss set to return to management in Serie A

Antonio ConteSSC NapoliTransfersJuventusAC MilanSerie AChelseaPremier LeagueTottenham

Former Juventus, Chelsea & Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, is reportedly poised to take over as the next manager of Napoli.

  • Conte set to return to management
  • Has been on sabbatical since leaving Spurs
  • Expected to take charge of Napoli
