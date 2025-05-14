Everything you need to know about Antoni Milambo's salary details playing for Feyenoord

Dutch attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo is a product of the Feyenoord academy, having joined the club’s youth system in 2015. He made his senior debut for Feyenoord in 2021 at just 16 years old, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature for the club, a record previously held by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Milambo has impressed when called upon, scoring crucial goals and making significant contributions in the attacking third.

The Dutch youngster signed a contract extension with Feyenoord in January 2024, keeping him at De Kuip until 2027.

Article continues below

According to his current deal, Milambo earns a substantial wage for a player of his age.

But exactly how much does he earn though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross