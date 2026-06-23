‘What a privilege’ - Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to watching husband Lionel Messi make World Cup history as sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro all sport Argentina No.10 shirts

Roccuzzo shared her immense pride on Instagram after watching Messi cement his legacy at the highest level of international football. She posted a heartwarming picture from the stands featuring herself alongside their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who were all proudly wearing Argentina shirts with their father's famous number 10 on the back.

The family had a front-row seat in Dallas as Messi overcame an early penalty miss to score two crucial goals in a 2-0 win against Austria. Accompanying the family photograph, Roccuzzo wrote a touching caption that read: "What a privilege to see you make history again and again. I love you @leomessi !!!"



