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Revealed: Why Antoine Griezmann turned his back on Champions League anthem as he makes BIG 'I will' vow ahead of Arsenal second leg
A sentimental goodbye to the Metropolitano
In what was his final European night under the lights of the Metropolitano, Griezmann ensured it would be a spectacle to remember. As the iconic music blared out before kick-off, the Frenchman was seen ignoring the camera and turning toward the fans, later explaining that he wanted to soak in the atmosphere of his final home game in the competition. It was a night of pure emotion for a player who has become a living legend in the red and white stripes.
Reflecting on the sights and sounds of the evening, Griezmann admitted that a specific moment from the pre-match ceremony would stay with him forever. "Above all, I remember our entrance onto the pitch, which was incredible. And it's not just because they're our fans, but it was unbelievable all the paper rolls raining down on the pitch. It's an image that's etched in my mind... in my heart," the forward told Atleti's official media.
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Griezmann makes goalscoring vow for return leg
Despite his Man of the Match performance, Griezmann was left frustrated by a lack of clinical finishing after hitting the woodwork and seeing efforts blocked. However, the 35-year-old is far from discouraged as the tie heads to the Emirates Stadium for the decisive second leg. He remains confident that his luck in front of goal is about to change at the perfect moment for Diego Simeone's side.
Speaking after the stalemate, the Frenchman issued a warning to the Gunners. "I had three chances, but couldn't find the net. I'm sure I will in the second leg," he said. "We all did a great job and it's important to win the second leg to get there."
Tactical tweaks turn the tide for Atletico
The match was a game of two halves, with Atletico struggling early on before finding their rhythm after the interval. Griezmann noted that the tactical adjustments made by the coaching staff were vital in turning the tide against Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title challengers. The star man felt that the second-half intensity showed exactly how the Spanish giants need to approach the return fixture in London.
He added: "I think our second half was much better in terms of intensity, our pressing was better positioned, and that's the way to stay in the game there. It's going to be a great match to play, for those at home and in the stadium, suffering through it, but that's the beauty of football."
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Focus shifts to challenge in north London
With the tie delicately balanced at 1-1, Griezmann is leaving nothing to chance in his preparation. The dream of lifting the Champions League trophy before moving on from the club remains his primary motivation. Having come close in the past, the French international is desperate to secure the one major piece of silverware that has eluded him during his storied career in Madrid.
Griezmann has made it clear that his personal preparation has been intense as he looks to lead his team to glory. "My biggest dream is to reach the final. I've prepared a lot for this match and for the second leg, and hopefully we can achieve it," he concluded. As Atleti fans prepare for the trip to the English capital, they will be pinning their hopes on their talismanic number seven to deliver on his promise and silence the Emirates crowd.