Antoine Griezmann move on hold as win against Barcelona sparks change in Atletico Madrid star's Orlando City transfer plan

Àccording to ESPN, Griezmann has put a potential move to MLS club Orlando City on hold this season. The Florida-based outfit had been pushing for an immediate deal, with an offer reportedly contingent on the 34-year-old arriving before the primary MLS transfer window deadline on March 26.

However, Atletico Madrid's progression to the Copa del Rey final, which takes place on April 18 created a direct scheduling conflict. Knowing that Orlando may explore other alternatives by the time the summer window opens in July, Griezmann has still chosen to prioritize his current sporting commitments in the Spanish capital.